South Tyneside Council has recruited a new corporate director to oversee council housing, roads and waste services.

The newly-created role had a key focus on housing management, as well as overseeing waste services, highways, street scene, grounds maintenance and more.

South Tyneside Council launched a search for a new ‘director of community operations’ for the borough with a salary of £124,558. | LDRS

Plans to create the role were linked to the council bringing management of housing services back in-house “covering 17,000 homes”, with the new role aiming to “open new opportunities to integrate services for residents”.

The senior council officer is expected to “lead the transformation of [the council’s] community operations, including a strategic review of waste management and a cultural shift in housing services following the transfer of 650 staff”.

In November, 2024, the post holder was confirmed as Gary Kirsop, the former director of operations at the former South Tyneside Homes.

Director of community operations at South Tyneside Council Gary Kirsop | LDRS

Mr Kirsop began his career as an apprentice brick layer at South Tyneside Council and has more than three decades of experience across South Tyneside Homes and the council.

It is understood that Mr Kirsop has been in a secondment role as ‘head of community operations’ since July, 2024, supporting the establishment of the new directorate and supporting the council’s waste services team to return to ‘business as usual’ service post-industrial action.

The new role covers roads and infrastructure, parking restrictions, management of the council’s vehicle fleet, housing and property services, bereavement services, street and beach cleaning, community area forums and more.

Mr Kirsop, who stepped into the role on November 28, 2024, said: “I’m incredibly honoured to be appointed as the director of community operations within South Tyneside Council and I’m committed to working tirelessly to enhance the quality of life for all our residents.

“I’m passionate about our services, sense of unity and collaboration.

“My goal is to ensure that our teams are inclusive, efficient, and responsive to the diverse voices within South Tyneside.

“I look forward to working alongside our dedicated teams, colleagues, members and community partners across South Tyneside.”

Mr Kirsop will be part of the council’s corporate leadership team reporting to the chief executive and is expected to “innovate and introduce new ways of working, all while ensuring services remain sustainable and value-driven”.

A statement sent to councillors last year announcing the appointment said: “Gary has led the growth of the involvement and engagement work at the former South Tyneside Homes and will bring these skills and knowledge into the role of director of community operations to build on the work the council is doing with all residents.”

