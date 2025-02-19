Council chiefs in South Tyneside have confirmed large recycling and charity banks are being removed from an athletics stadium following “frequent complaints” about fly-tipping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council bosses have said the large containers and bins located in the Monkton Stadium car park are to be removed on Thursday, February 20.

Posting on social media, local authority officers said this comes following concerns around rubbish being dumped and stressed no resident or business is to leave any waste or donations at this site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Council bosses have said the large containers and bins located in the Monkton Stadium car park are to be removed | South Tyneside Council/LDRS

A council spokesperson said: “We receive frequent complaints from residents about the fly-tipping on this site.

“It’s not only untidy but unsafe with commercial waste frequently being disposed.

“Leaving waste at this site will be illegal and immediately classed as fly-tipping.”

Residents are now encouraged to donate any good quality clothes, shoes, books or toys to their local charity shop or through a door collection. | South Tyneside Council/LDRS

They added residents are encouraged to donate any good quality clothes, shoes, books or toys to their local charity shop or through a door collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council chiefs also flagged how residents with any excess household waste can book a slot at the recycling village by visiting www.southtyneside.gov.uk/recyclingvillage.

Concerns were raised over the removal of the recycling bins by residents at the latest meeting of Hebburn Community Area Forum (on Monday, February 17).

They admitted the site is often “a mess” but suggested enforcement and a more regular emptying of the recycling containers could address the issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also highlighted how fly-tipping could still occur, while the closest recycling point for residents in Hebburn will now be Morrisons in Jarrow and “not everyone has a car” and will be able to drive to that site.

The decision to remove the bins comes after local authority chiefs previously issued a warning over the use of the Monkton Stadium recycling banks in October 2021. | South Tyneside Council/LDRS

Councillors at the meeting said they would look into what alternatives could be made available for residents.

The decision to remove the bins comes after local authority chiefs previously issued a warning over the use of the Monkton Stadium recycling banks in October 2021.

A post from the council on Facebook at the time stressed the containers were for specific materials and only the highlighted materials should be placed into the banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in October 2021, a council spokesperson said: “Please DO NOT leave excess waste in this area for collection. This is fly-tipping and is illegal.

“The recycling banks may be considered for withdrawal if the incorrect materials and fly-tipping continues.”