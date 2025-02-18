Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a hot food takeaway in South Shields town centre have been approved at appeal by a Government-appointed planning inspector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision from the national Planning Inspectorate this month (February, 2025) is linked to previously refused plans for a hot food takeaway at 79-81 Fowler Street.

The business unit was most recently occupied by Greendaze Hydroponics but has been vacant for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The row of shops in Fowler Street where a new takeaway has been granted permission to open | Google/LDRS

South Shields planners refused takeaway

Council planners had ruled that using the property as a hot food takeaway would be contrary to their policies due to the harmful impact it would have on “health and wellbeing, tackling unhealthy lifestyles and obesity”.

They cited a specific clause which is part of a council supplementary planning document (SPD) which states permission “will not be granted” for hot food takeaways in areas where the levels of obesity in year six pupils, children aged 10 and 11, is over 10 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data from the National Child Measurement Programme (2022/2023) for the Beacon and Bents ward showed that 28.4 per cent of year six children in the area - nearly one in three - were very overweight/obese.

The council’s public health team had also objected to the hot food takeaway proposal, arguing it did not “enable and support healthy lifestyles” and noting that South Tyneside has “higher levels of obesity and a higher density of fast food outlets”.

Council planning officers also outlined to councillors that they could not put measures in place to control or restrict a hot food takeaway to allow the business to operate and only sell healthier foods.

An appeal was later lodged against South Tyneside Council’s decision to refuse the hot food takeaway plan, and a planning inspector was appointed by the Secretary of State to rule on the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning Inspectorate overturns council’s decision

It has since been confirmed that the planning inspector has allowed the appeal, meaning planning permission is granted and the development can move forward.

The reasoning for the decision is set out in a report published on the Planning Inspectorate’s website on February 6, 2025.

The planning inspector noted that the council’s refusal decision relied on a South Tyneside Local Plan Supplementary Planning Document but said this was for “guidance and advice rather than providing additional policies upon which planning applications can be refused”.

Although it was noted that the conflict with the council’s SPD carried “some weight in the determination of the appeal”, it was argued that the SPD could not be considered “an adopted development plan policy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The “absence of conflict with any identified development plan policy and the location of the appeal premises in a defined town centre location” were cited by the planning inspector as reasons the appeal should be allowed.

It was also argued that the proposal “would not prejudice the health and well-being of the local community or their ability to live a healthy lifestyle”.

The appeal decision report said: “Many factors are likely to have a bearing on obesity levels and the provision and location of hot food takeaways are only one aspect of this.

“In this instance, the location and prevalence of hot food takeaways within this particular ward which includes South Shields town centre has not been convincingly demonstrated to be a defining factor in obesity levels of children, especially considering the significant rise in the percentage of year six pupils in the ward who are overweight since the introduction of the SPD.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On parking and anti-social behaviour issues, the planning inspector said there was “no substantive evidence before [me] which would indicate that the proposal would give rise to additional anti-social behaviour or lead to indiscriminate parking to such an extent that would warrant dismissal of the appeal”.

The planning inspector also said there was “no reason to conclude that the proposal would significantly harm the living conditions of the occupiers of nearby properties.”

As part of the appeal decision, an hours of operation condition was added due to “the proximity of residential properties to the appeal site”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes 8am to midnight, Sunday to Thursday, and 8am to 2am, Friday to Saturday (ending at 2am Sunday).

For more information on the Fowler Street planning application and appeal ruling, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0497/23/FUL