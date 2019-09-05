Emma Lewell-Buck column: "Parliament is in chaos"

Prior to Parliament returning the Prime Minister announced that Parliament will be prorogued for five weeks until a new Queen’s Speech is delivered on 14 October.

This total disrespect for our democracy led to protests up and down the country.

Prorogation between sessions of Parliament in recent decades has typically lasted less than a week, this prorogation would be the longest since 1930.

At a time of great uncertainty this prorogation is an affront to our democratic principles, it is a way of the Prime Minister avoiding scrutiny, debate and a no confidence vote.

Our constitution is based on sound principles of law and convention, to disregard then sets a dangerous precedent that will have implications for future debates.

But after witnessing this week what a shambolic, ill prepared and poor performer our Prime Minister is at the despatch box it is now clear why he wants to avoid scrutiny and debate.

On Tuesday, a Tory MP defected to the Lib Dems and the Prime Minister lost his majority in the House. Later that day, he was defeated in the Commons on his first ever vote as Prime Minister with a staggering 21 Tories rebelling against him, he responded by removing the whip from them, further damaging his own majority.

There is now a Bill before the House to stop no deal Brexit, I have consistently voted against no deal, I have also been consistent in my preference to leave the EU with a deal. This Bill now before us proposes no alternatives for making progress on exiting the EU.

I held out for a better deal than what Theresa May was offering. The fourth and last iteration of the deal she presented did appear to be a deal built on cross party consensus, however before it was even printed and we were able to study it, it was rejected by those intent on remaining and calling for a second referendum no matter what and those intent on a harder Brexit no matter what. It is this intransigence that has now led to the Boris Johnson being our Prime Minister and no deal becoming more likely.

That is why along with other MPs I am trying this week to amend the Bill before us to include an opportunity for MPs to see, debate, build on and amend this last iteration of the deal, a deal that was cross party and built on consensus.

Minds in the Commons must be focussed on seeking a resolution and making some progress. People are fed up of us, uncertainty is killing businesses, our country is fractured, faith in our democracy has crumbled paving the way for extremists and populists.