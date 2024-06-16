Fresh apartment plans submitted for former church in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fresh plans to convert a former South Shields church into flats have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received a new application for the former church at 6 Westoe Avenue in the town’s Westoe ward.

The site has been described in previous planning documents as a vacant building once used as a Seventh-day Adventist Church with residential accommodation partially to the first floor.

New plans aim to convert the building into accommodation, with four two-bedroom flats and alterations to windows and doors in the south and west elevations.

The former church on Westoe Avenue, in South Shields. | Google Maps

The application comes following a previous scheme for a self-contained apartment and a seven-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO) at the site, which was later withdrawn by the applicant.

The initial, and now shelved, scheme proposed a self-contained two-bedroom apartment to the ground floor and seven en-suite bedrooms forming a HMO over two floors of the building, along with communal facilities.

This included two HMO bedrooms and a large communal kitchen on the ground floor, and five of the HMO bedrooms at first floor level.

New plans for the site represent a scaled back scheme with floor plans showing how the building would be subdivided.

On the ground floor this includes two two-bedroom flats, each with a kitchen / living / dining area and bathroom, along with cycle storage in a lobby area.

On the first floor the layout is similar, with two two-bedroom flats along with “circulation” space.

A decision on the new planning application for the site is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until June 26, 2024.