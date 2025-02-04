Plans to install hundreds of solar panels to the roof of a South Tyneside supermarket have been submitted to town hall planning chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the Aldi supermarket in Glen Street, Hebburn, and consultants have said due to the positioning of the panels, the public would hardly be able to see them.

The discount chain is seeking ‘prior approval’ to install 272 solar panels onto the roof of the existing foodstore with a “total maximum power output of 144KW”.

A covering letter submitted to council officials on behalf of Aldi states the proposals form part of a wider program of solar panel installations across the Aldi estate in both the UK and Ireland.

The aim of the solar panel scheme includes “significantly reducing Aldi’s carbon footprint and contributing towards mitigating climate change”.

Planning documents state that there has been an “extensive structural survey of the existing roof” at the Hebburn Aldi foodstore to “ensure that the solar panels can be installed without any impact on the roofing structure”.

It was also noted that “due to the height of the building, the proposed solar panels will be limited in visual sightlines from public viewpoints” and that there would “not be any loss of residential amenity as a result of any glare from the panels for neighbours”.

The covering letter adds: “As outlined within the planning assessment, [the development] will not cause any negative cumulative effects on either the building on which it is sited, or the surrounding areas’ amenity and the solar PVs will be removed as soon as reasonably practicable when no longer needed.

“The solar PVs are necessary and essential for Aldi to significantly reduce their carbon footprint and contribute towards mitigating climate change.

“The development comprises just one store within a large nationwide drive to install solar PVs across Aldi’s estate which, cumulatively, will make a significant contribution towards the applicant’s desire to improve their sustainability efforts.”

A decision on the Hebburn planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 250023