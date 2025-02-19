Plans for new digital advertising signs at a South Tyneside shopping complex have been submitted to town hall development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the Viking Centre in Jarrow.

Applicant Smart Outdoor is seeking permission for two wall-mounted digital signboards, including one sign near the shopping centre’s Ellison Street entrance and one sign within the shopping centre at 41 Bede Precinct.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the Viking Centre in Jarrow. | Google Maps

A planning statement submitted to council officials notes the proposals are “part of a national shift towards the use of digital displays by the signage industry, positively contributing towards the desire for a sustainable and flexible advertising estate”.

It was noted that the Jarrow plans aimed to “facilitate sustainable, relevant, locally focused messaging (including for occupiers of the centre) rather than the display of fixed, often national advertisements”.

Those behind the scheme said the flexibility of digital signboards had already been demonstrated elsewhere in the region, with signs showing “public messages and the more ready display of non-commercial adverts (such as charity adverts) during void periods”.

Applicants argued that the location of the signs in a commercial area of Jarrow would “result in their slim, simple design being readily absorbed into the street scene” and that the “potential to harm the amenity of the occupiers of neighbouring buildings is also low”.

They added the “proposed sign at Bede Precinct is in a pedestrian area and so is unlikely to have any impact on public safety” and that the other proposed location for an advertising sign (Ellison Street) had a “good safety record”.

The planning statement adds: “The principle of signage in commercial settings such as this is well established and we consider that this proposal allows the advertising offering to the Viking Centre and wider Jarrow Town to be delivered in a modern, forward-thinking and sustainable way by taking advantage of digital sign technology and in a location that is away from the more sensitive parts of the town.

“We further consider that the display of signage in a pedestrian area and alongside this easily driven section of road would not automatically cause any harm to public safety as they are set back from the vehicle carriageway and away from official signs and signals.

“The proposal if permitted, will not harm future generations and can be easily removed at a later date to allow future development needs”.

Planning documents state the proposed displays would be “operated remotely” presenting a range of advertisements and developers said each sign would be accommodated “with no loss of retail space, employment opportunity, parking or circulation space”.

Those behind the scheme added “in the case of Bede Precinct (as a pedestrian area) content could be static or animated and in the case of Ellison Street (as a roadside setting), displaying static content only.”

A decision on the planning application will be made following a period of council consultation.

For more information on the plans, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 250077