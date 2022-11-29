Sweeping changes to the North East’s political map are expected to see the region lose two MPs when the Boundary Commission concludes its latest review of England’s Parliamentary constituencies.

South Tyneside, however, is only expected to see minor changes to its two seats – if there are no more changes to the voting divisions as currently proposed.

Plans mooted last year (2021) had raised the possibility of major revisions, which could have seen part of Sunderland added to the Jarrow constituency and renamed Jarrow and Sunderland West.

The Boundary Commission's latest review could have a huge impact on who voters vote for and where in the future.

Many of these proposals were rolled back in the most recent scheme released by election chiefs early in November.

And now the Boundary Commission for England (BCE) is making a final appeal for feedback on whether voters are happy with the latest political map for the region, or if they think more changes are needed.

The new map proposed by the Commission will make sure each constituency has between 69,724 and 77,062 electors, so that each MP represents roughly the same number of electors.

South Tyneside currently has three parliamentary constituencies, both held by Labour:

*South Shields, represented by Emma Lewell-Buck

*Jarrow, represented by Kate Osborne

The latest proposals from the BCE would see:

*South Tyneside Council’s Cleadon and East Boldon ward, currently in the Jarrow constituency, added to the South Shields constituency

*Jarrow to lose Cleadon and East Boldon, but gain Gateshead Council’s Felling; Pelaw and Heworth; Wardley and Leam Lane; and Windy Nook and Whitehills wards

Elsewhere in the North East, major changes previously suggested for Sunderland’s three constituencies have been largely scrapped, while North Tyneside, Wansbeck and Tony Blair’s former seat of Sedgefield are among the seats potentially destined for the chopping block.

Further details can be found on the BCE’s website, where the ongoing consultation can also be completed.

The proposed plans can also be viewed in person at South Shields Town Hall and Jarrow Town Hall.