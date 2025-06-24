Leader to remain in role as Labour loses majority on South Tyneside Council
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that Councillor Tracey Dixon will continue in her role as Leader after the Labour Party lose their majority at the local authority.
The confirmation follows Councillor Shane Smith, the Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside, resigning from the Labour Party on Friday, June 20.
In a statement on social media, Cllr Smith said: “On Friday I took the decision to resign from the Labour Party.
“This was a result of my disillusionment with developments in the Labour Group in South Tyneside which I am not part of, and do not want to be associated with.
“I love working in my role as a Councillor and will continue to serve the residents of the Hebburn South Ward as an Independent, with no group affiliations.
“I strongly believe that as a Councillor, the residents always come first and it is our job to represent their interests above anything else.”
Despite losing their majority at South Tyneside Council, the Labour Party still remains the largest group within the local authority.
A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: "Following recent changes to the political make up of South Tyneside Council, it now has no party majority.
“This means that no single political party holds a majority of seats on the council.
"The Labour Party remains the largest group on the council, and Councillor Tracey Dixon continues in her role as Leader of the Council.
"The council will continue to operate in accordance with its constitution and statutory responsibilities, delivering services to residents."
As it stands, Labour has 27 seats on South Tyneside Council, there are 18 Independent councillors and nine Green Party councillors.
A full breakdown of South Tyneside’s political groups are as follows:
- Labour: 27.
- South Tyneside Alliance Group: 12.
- Green: Nine.
- Independent: Two.
- The REAL Independent Councillors: Four.
Full details on South Tyneside Council’s political share can be found at: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/1609/Political-share-of-South-Tyneside-Council.
