South Tyneside's Deputy Mayor resigns from the Labour Party

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 15:53 BST

The Deputy Mayor has left the Labour Party.

The Shields Gazette understands that Councillor Shane Smith, the Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside, has resigned from the Labour Party.

Cllr Smith, who represents the Hebburn South, is now believed to be sitting as an independent on South Tyneside Council.

Councillor Shane Smith, Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside.
Councillor Shane Smith, Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside. | Other 3rd Party

He was named Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside for 2025/26 in May - he is expected to remain in that role despite leaving the Labour Party.

Whilst there has been speculation on social media relating to Cllr Smith’s resignation, there is yet to be any official confirmation as to the reason why.

The Shields Gazette has contacted Cllr Smith for a comment.

