South Tyneside’s Deputy Mayor resigns from the Labour Party
The Shields Gazette understands that Councillor Shane Smith, the Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside, has resigned from the Labour Party.
Cllr Smith, who represents the Hebburn South, is now believed to be sitting as an independent on South Tyneside Council.
He was named Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside for 2025/26 in May - he is expected to remain in that role despite leaving the Labour Party.
Whilst there has been speculation on social media relating to Cllr Smith’s resignation, there is yet to be any official confirmation as to the reason why.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport at your leisure and get the headlines delivered to your inbox - click here
The Shields Gazette has contacted Cllr Smith for a comment.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.