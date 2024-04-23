Meet the candidates standing in the Hebburn North ward in the 2024 local elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in each of the borough’s 18 wards will be up for grabs, with around 50 candidates in the running.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Hebburn North ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

South Tyneside Council Local Election Candidates 2024 for the Hebburn North ward, from left: Annette Chapman, Brian Goodman and Liz McHugh.

Annette Chapman (Green Party):

“It has been both a privilege and an honour to have served the people of South Tyneside for over 43 years as a nurse and a midwife, and more recently as a primary school teacher specialising in safeguarding, special educational needs and disabilities, and child mental health.

“I have also been a respite foster carer. I have a solid knowledge of the day-to-day lives, the strengths and struggles of the people here.

“I have, for many years, been committed to keeping our streets, roads, parks and beautiful spaces clean, healthy and safe for the benefit of pedestrians, road users and wildlife.

“I believe we deserve a better quality of life and general wellbeing, especially those who are experiencing long-term and short-term vulnerability.

“I hope to be a strong voice and campaigner for Hebburn North. It’s time for change. Vote Green.”

Brian Goodman (Independent):

“I’ve lived and worked locally all my life, a lot of my working life has been in the transport of people to schools and the day centres we once had.

“I’d like to help get kids off the streets with nothing to do, where some end up in trouble with the law.

“I feel as a proud resident of Hebburn that we’ve been seen as a council tax cash cow to prop up the borough’s debt, due partly to lack of funding from central government but some of that debt also has been ran up by bad decisions with evidently little results due to our council.

“Our Green Belt should not be destroyed for all this new housing with no extra infrastructure to help with our already overstretched services.

“In Hebburn, we’ve had no opposition to ask questions of a one-party culture of serving party first and residents last.”

Liz McHugh (Labour Party):

“I have lived in Hebburn North ward all my life and have been married for 37 years and have a daughter.

“I was employed for 32 years with South Tyneside Council enabling me to gain experience and knowledge within various departments.

“I have been a Labour Party member for over 30 years. I have eight years’ experience of being an elected member.

“I have been a Unison union member throughout my working life. I have served our community on various council committees, and I am a proud governor of Hebburn Lakes Primary School.

“I worked for a local charity and developed a special need accredited educational programme for 16 year olds.

“I am voluntary chair of Clegwell and Hartleyburn CIO. The CIO received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services and have also gained another £294,000 for our young people.