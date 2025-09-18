The MP for South Shields has called for unfairness in sentencing laws to be redressed.

Emma Lewell, the Member of Parliament for South Shields, has called for the Government to look at the unfairness in the country’s sentencing laws in the House of Commons.

Ms Lewell mentioned the deaths of Angela Boyack, and her son Stephen, who were killed in a head-on collision on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr, near Kelstedge, in December 2023.

Joshua Hill, on Wheata Road in Sheffield, was subsequently arrested and charged over the deaths of the mother and son, who were both from South Shields.

Hill initially denied the charges against him but entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 13 years behind bars at Derby Crown Court in June 2024.

The South Shields MP raised the unfairness in the country’s sentencing laws in the Commons, flagging that Billy Boyack, Angela’s husband and Stephen’s dad, has suffered an injustice as a result of the incident.

She said: “My constituent Billy Boyack saw his wife, Angela, and son, Stephen, killed in a head-on collision.

“The driver responsible initially showed no remorse and was already banned from the area under bail conditions.

“He only received a 13-year sentence.

“How does my honourable friend intend on redressing this unfairness in our sentencing laws, where victims like Billy suffer such an injustice?”

Alex Davies-Jones MP, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Justice, told the South Shields MP that she would be prepared to discuss how she can support both Ms Lewell and Billy going forward.

She responded: “Well all my thoughts are with Billy and the family for the horrific tragedy that they have suffered.

“The honourable member will know that we are currently debating later today [September 16] the Sentencing Bill, looking at how we redress the balance here.

“But the Law Commission is also doing a special piece of work looking at homicide law and I would happily discuss this with her and Billy to discuss how best we can support them.”