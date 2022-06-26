The annual event commemorates the 1832 story of the ‘Seven Men of Jarrow’ who were deported to an Australian penal colony for a crime they almost certainly did not commit. It also marks Jarrow’s role in the history of Britain’s industrial relations since the 1830s.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Jarrow MP Kate Osborne both addressed punters outside the Albion Gin & Ale House in Walter Street.

The Jarrow event made a return on Saturday, June 25.

President of the RMT Rail Union, Alex Gordon, was also due to speak at the event but had to cancel due to being in negotiations over the ongoing rail strike.

Organisers of the Rebel Town Festival were delighted with how the event went.

David Douglass, secretary of the Follonsby Wardley Miners’ Lodge Association, said: “It was an absolutely brilliant day, it couldn’t have been better.

"The weather was very kind to us and both Jeremy and Kate gave great speeches. It was brilliant to have someone like Jeremy visit for the day.

Former Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn MP addresses the crowds at Rebel Town Festival, Jarrow.

"Kate Osborne is also on a great run after recently clashing with Boris in the commons and joining the RMT picket line.”

“All in all it was a fantastic day. We were very happy with the turnout, which we estimate to be around 600 to 700 people and the music and entertainment was brilliant too.

"It will definitely be a tough act to follow for next year’s event.”

Despite cancellation from RMT President Alex Gordon, Mr Douglass was more than happy to lose the speaker if it meant a positive outcome for workers in the rail dispute.

Former Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn MP speaks in Jarrow.

He added: “Sadly Alex Gordon couldn’t make it as he’s in intense negotiations over the current rail dispute, which we completely understand. Hopefully he can come next year having won the dispute.”

The festival began with a banner march through Jarrow and also commemorates other significant events in the labour movement, including the 1936 Jarrow March.

The event was organised by Follonsby Wardley Miners Lodge Banner Community Heritage Association, with the Durham Miners Association, the National Education Union and “with thanks to South Tyneside County Council Community Fund”.