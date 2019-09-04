South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck calls for Brexit deal to be done by January 31 at the very latest

Emma Lewell is one of 16 Labour MP backing amendments to potential next Brexit legislation.

Mrs Lewell-Buck, who backed the successful Tuesday motion calling for MPs to take control of House of Commons business to halt the prospect of leaving the European Union without a deal, is one of 16 Opposition MPs calling for two amendments to cross-party legislation which could potentially delay Brexit until at least January 31 next year.

Under the potential Bill, due to be discussed on Wednesday afternoon, the Government must ask for a further extension if no agreement has been reached by October 19 and MPs have not agreed to a no-deal exit.

The amendments, however, call for a "clear aim to pass a Brexit deal by 31 January at the latest" and for Mrs May's draft Withdrawal Agreement Bill - which was never formally debated as her resignation loomed - to be finally published.

A statement signed by the 16 Labour MPs read: "Parliament is paralysed by its extremes. Those who are willing to entertain the prospect of no deal, and those for whom no Brexit deal, however comprehensive, will ever be acceptable.

"We do not agree with either camp. We need a deal."

The MPs say the final version of Mrs May's deal - which was drawn up following lengthy negotiations with Labour - would have kept the UK in the EU customs union while guaranteeing workers' rights and and environmental protections.

It also left open the option of a second EU referendum and a promise that Northern Ireland would stay aligned with the rest of the UK on regulations and customs.

The MPs' statement added: "These amendments allow colleagues to rally around the opportunity to push forward with cross-party agreement.

"We all recognise that British politics desperately needs to rediscover the importance of the art of compromise."