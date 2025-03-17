South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for a property at 81 Ocean Road. | Google/LDRS

Plans to convert a South Shields guest house into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been approved by town hall development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department gave the green light to proposals for 81 Ocean Road this month (March, 2025).

Applicant Ledie Properties Ltd had applied for planning permission to convert the eight-bedroom guest house into an eight-bedroom HMO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a property at 81 Ocean Road. | Google/LDRS

Minimal external alterations to the building were planned along with internal works to facilitate the proposed HMO, a property type where multiple households live together with communal facilities.

Those behind the HMO scheme were proposing “single bed bedrooms” and stressed that the property was “of a suitable and appropriate size for the proposed use”.

A planning, design and access statement described the development as “the re-use of a building within the built-up area” and council planning documents confirmed all bedrooms would be ensuite.

Works also included an additional rooflight in the building’s rear elevation, and the lifting of a garage roof to make way for cycle storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, concerns were raised by Northumbria Police around the “upturn of HMOs in the area of Ocean Road” and increased police “demand” linked to “inter resident incidents and domestic incidents”, as well as parking issues.

A statement from the police added: “As with all HMO applications Northumbria Police have concerns that the application will create an increase in demand of not only the police through inter resident incidents and domestic incidents.

“Also the size of the development and the number of residents are likely to have at some point a vehicle(s) and as there is little parking around the development, this again could create issues in the local area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One public objection was also received raising concerns about the “large number of HMOs” in the area and associated crime issues.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on March 14, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said that “in terms of cumulative impact of a concentration of HMO properties, in the context of Ocean Road and the wider immediate area in South Shields, it is not considered that the proposal would give rise to an unacceptable over concentration of HMOs in the locality”.

It was argued that the application property was “of an appropriate size to accommodate the proposed HMO’s eight bedrooms, kitchen/dining/living area, and WC” and that a “HMO licence would also be required [which] would contain reference to occupancy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planners also said that the “day-to-day operational matters and management” of the HMO would be the responsibility of the operator and that the “planning system is concerned with the land use in the public interest, rather than the individual users of that land use”.

The council decision report adds: “It should also be noted that HMOs are subject to a separate licensing process which operates under a separate legislative framework to planning, which can offer additional control with respect of [the] user of the property in response to the concerns raised.

“With regards to the physical changes to the property, it is not considered that these changes would result in harm to the amenity of neighbouring properties with regards to loss of privacy, loss of outlook or increased levels of overdominance or overshadowing.

“In terms of consultee comments about CCTV, the property does not have any and nor is it considered to be reasonable or necessary to make the proposed use acceptable in planning terms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Floor plans for the proposed HMO show two bedrooms, a shared kitchen / dining area and lounge, and cycle and bin store on the ground floor, along with four bedrooms on the first floor and two bedrooms on the top floor.

Those behind the plan previously maintained there was not a “proliferation of HMOs within the immediate vicinity” and that the proposal “is not considered to lead to a cumulative adverse impact on the immediate vicinity or wider area”.

The applicant’s planning, design and access statement added: “The property does not benefit from any on-site parking provision.

“This is a common occurrence within the area, not only for properties fronting onto Ocean Road, but also the roads adjacent to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site is close enough to the town centre and local amenities that would allow future occupiers to walk to and from them.

“There is on street parking located along Ocean Road, which would be available to future occupiers in the same way it was available to users of the guest house.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 250070