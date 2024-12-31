Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fresh plans to convert part of a former South Shields bank into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been submitted to town hall planning bosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received a new application for 21 Fowler Street in the town, once known as the home of HSBC Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ground flor of the former HSBC bank at Fowler Street, South Shields, could become part of a house in multiple occupation | LDRS

Applicant Mossmead Estates also sought permission for the partial conversion of the ground floor to “communal living accommodation” for the seven-bedroom HMO.

Elsewhere, the front of the building was proposed to remain as retail space, with the “main entrance and shop front windows on this prominent corner location remaining unaltered”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New plans submitted to council officials from the same applicant in recent months have proposed a redesign of the scheme, with an increased level of residential accommodation.

Plans include changing the use of the building’s upper floors to an 11-bedroom HMO and partly converting the ground floor into “communal living accommodation” for the 11-bed HMO.

A design and access statement submitted with the revised planning application notes the rear section of the ground floor would accommodate a “communal kitchen, dining space, utility room, storage area, bathroom, living room, and an external decking area that includes provisions for bin and bicycle storage for the HMO units”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The front section of the property would also continue to function as a retail space under the plan, and there would be HMO bedrooms across upper floors, with each featuring a private ensuite.

The design and access statement adds: “This initiative exemplifies how private investment can effectively revitalize vacant upper floor spaces in a sustainable manner.

“The redevelopment is designed to ensure that there will be no negative effects on the amenity of nearby residents and commercial establishments.

“In fact, local retail businesses are expected to benefit from the increased foot traffic generated by this residential project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed development is of exceptional quality and aims to provide high-standard accommodation for its residents.

“Only minor modifications will be necessary, specifically the extension of the external staircase on the south-east elevation to link the second-floor corridor with the third-floor corridor.

“This extension will incorporate a mono pitch roof that is consistent with the existing architectural style.

“Furthermore, the external render finish will match the current one, ensuring that there is no detrimental impact on the building’s appearance within the streetscape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers previously said the initial HMO scheme would see the “conversion of this former redundant bank to low-cost, high-quality residential accommodation” and would “increase the town centre population in a sustainable location”.

A previous council decision report said the property was “on the local list of buildings of acknowledged architectural quality or historic significance” due to its “prominence on a corner plot, its scale and architectural interest with ornate detailing and features”.

Council planners added initial plans for a HMO at the bank site were acceptable in terms of its “location (including the area’s character and nature), the ability of the property to accommodate it, highway safety, residential amenity, crime or fear of crime”.

Although no on-site parking was proposed under previously approved plans, applicants noted the site was in close proximity to bus and Metro services and would benefit from cycle parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision on the revised HMO plan for the former Fowler Street bank will be made by South Tyneside Council in due course.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0619/24/FUL