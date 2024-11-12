Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council chiefs are to review community area forums following feedback from residents to ensure they are “fit for purpose”.

South Tyneside Council currently has five community area forums (CAFs) which are public meetings attended by councillors and residents involving discussions on crime and housing, as well as presentations from local groups and decisions on funding.

A local authority constitution committee working group had agreed earlier this year for an analysis of CAF meeting timings to be undertaken as part of the committee’s work in 2024/2025.

However it has now been agreed “a far wider review” into the forums will be carried out by the committee this municipal year.

Council officers outlined how there has been “a lot of feedback” from councillors, officers and residents around CAF meetings, including questioning their structure and if they are “fit for purpose”.

They added the work will involve a “reflection and clear understanding of the aims” of the CAFs and an analysis of how they operate.

The latest meeting of the local authority’s constitution committee agreed to carry out the review which will “feed into recommendations to ensure area based working can be most effective and meaningful” to communities.

A report which went before councillors noted there had been a number of negative comments submitted to the local authority from residents around how certain CAF meetings were carried out.

Examples of feedback on the forums included that they were a “very one way exercise”, the CAFs are “not fit for purpose” and there seemed to be “a breakdown in the [CAF] system and lack of communication”.

Officers noted such comments have not been reported from every CAF and part of the work will include identifying best practice.

The review process will also include dialogue with CAF chairs and vice chairs, along with residents, to reflect on the operation of the bodies and identify areas of improvement.

Nicola Robason, council director of governance and corporate affairs, highlighted the desire from residents to “engage and influence” what parts of the agenda look like.

She added: “There has been a number of comments, observations made around how the CAFs are currently proceeding and particularly with regards to the public issues section of the CAF.

“We’re really trying to break away from just five meetings doing exactly the same thing in five different parts of the borough, which really isn’t probably the best use of the CAF forum.

“Again, it’s thinking about how we can use that community engagement opportunity we have from the CAF meetings.”

A number of comments were made from councillors around attendance from the public and timings of CAF meetings, with current rules stating at least 50% of must be held after 5pm.

Councillor Shirley Ford, Cleadon and East Boldon ward representative, said: “My experience of the last couple of years has been that it really is the same members of the public coming, who are particularly engaged and are particularly interested.

“The times when there has been the biggest attendance has been when there is something really controversial on the agenda.

“It’s really important and it’s a real opportunity to really do what we say we want to do, to involve more people, and have more participation.”

Her Green group colleague Councillor Sarah McKeown highlighted how holding the meetings at different times allows individuals with different commitments to attend.

The Beacon and Bents representative said: “Even if there are similar numbers, just giving opportunities to those different demographics, as otherwise you’re always just going to get the same people that are able to come along.”

Constitution committee working group meetings will now take place to look at what improvements and changes can be made and a report featuring recommendations will come back before councillors next year.