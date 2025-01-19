Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two councillors have decided to leave the Green Party and become independents after raising concerns around “toxic and underhanded behaviour from a select few” in the local party.

Councillors Andrew Guy and Jim Yare, two of the three representatives for the West Park ward on South Tyneside Council, have both released statements confirming they have left the Green Group on the local authority.

Cllr Guy stated “for some time now” he has “faced toxic and underhanded behaviour from a select few in key positions within the local party”.

South Tyneside councillors Andrew Guy, left, and Jim Yare, right, have quit the Green Party | LDRS

Meanwhile Cllr Yare said he has “experienced behaviours within the local party that have made it difficult” for him to remain.

Councillor David Francis, leader of the Green Group on the council, said he doesn’t “recognise that description of the party, and neither did the other green councillors.”

He added the party is a “democratic organisation” and in his experience “where there is disagreement that’s done in a respectful and constructive way”.

Cllr Guy was elected to the local authority in 2022 and had been the deputy leader of the Green Group, while he has also served as the chair of South Tyneside Council’s audit committee this municipal year.

In a statement posted on social media, Cllr Guy said it was “with a heavy heart” he was announcing his departure from the Green Party, adding it had been an “extremely difficult and drawn-out” decision.

He added: “I joined the party because I believed in the values and fundamental principles, and the safe space where all views were welcome.

“Becoming a councillor was driven by my genuine care for people and a desire to make a positive impact in my community and beyond.

“However, for some time now, I have faced toxic and underhanded behaviour from a select few in key positions within the local party, and this has only been getting worse as time moves on.”

He added: “There are some genuinely fantastic councillors and members of the Greens who work incredibly hard for their residents. The ethos of the party and local Green groups up and down the country are an inspiration for me.

“Moving forwards, my commitments and values remain unchanged, putting the people first.”

Cllr Yare, who was elected in 2023, in a statement posted on his social media, said he has “faced challenges that have made it increasingly difficult” for him to continue as a Green councillor.

He added: “This has been a particularly difficult and emotional decision, not least because of my respect for many hardworking members of the Green Group.

“However, my personal experiences, combined with a growing discomfort with aspects of local political party culture, have led me to conclude that I can best serve my community as an independent member.

“Like Cllr Andrew Guy, I have personally experienced behaviours within the local party that have made it difficult for me to remain.”

He also stated he has “become increasingly concerned about the culture of tribalism in local politics” and that “party structures too often discourage open collaboration”.

Cllr Yare continued: “I feel unable to remain a party member without contributing to this tribalism.

“This has been a difficult decision, made with deep consideration and a continued commitment to the people of West Park.”

Cllr Francis, speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in response to the statements, said: “I don’t recognise that description of the party, and neither did the other green councillors.

“There isn’t a party whip system, no one has to do anything or agree with anything that they don’t want to do or don’t feel able to agree with.

“Whenever you’ve got a group of people there’ll be times when there’s a disagreement, but my experience is where there is disagreement that’s done in a respectful and constructive way, and we’re a democratic organisation.”

In response to the “tribalism” claims, Cllr Francis added the Green Group has “a good track record of working collaboratively with others where there is agreement and alignment, and I would want that to continue.”

Cllr Francis also thanked both councillors “for all the work that they’ve done”.

He continued: “That’s in the local party, in the Green Group of councillors, but obviously primarily in the community and the work that they’ve done in the council for the wider borough.

“I’m fully confident that they’ll continue to do an excellent job outside of the party.

“Obviously it’s disappointing to lose people, but of course people are free to make whatever choices they feel are appropriate for them.”

Green Party Councillor Nicky Gynn, the third representative for the West Park ward, in a statement posted on social media, responded to the resignations by stating “our local party is NOT toxic.”

She added: “This comment has devastated me, and although I haven’t agreed with every single decision made, I feel welcome and supported at all levels.

“No group ever agrees on everything, and if we did it would suggest that we have no freedom of thought.”

It means South Tyneside Council is now made up of 28 Labour councillors, 14 South Tyneside Alliance Group members, nine Green Group councillors and three independents.