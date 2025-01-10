Transport Secretary to hold a meeting over public transport and road issues in South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 10th Jan 2025, 14:24 GMT
The Transport Secretary has agreed to meet with Emma Lewell-Buck over issues in South Tyneside.

The Member of Parliament for South Shields, Emma Lewell-Buck, has raised issues with the borough’s public transport network and roads in the House of Commons.

Ms Lewell-Buck highlighted issues with the cost of public transport, delays to Tyne & Wear Metro services, Tyne Tunnel closures, replacement bus issues, and more.

Emma Lewell-Buck has highlighted the issues with South Shields' public transport and roads in the House of Commons.Emma Lewell-Buck has highlighted the issues with South Shields' public transport and roads in the House of Commons.
Emma Lewell-Buck has highlighted the issues with South Shields' public transport and roads in the House of Commons. | Parliament TV

As a result of these issues, she asked if Heidi Alexander, the Secretary of State for Transport, would meet with her to discuss the ongoing problems.

The South Shields MP said: “In South Shields, not only is our public transport expensive, we have to suffer constant Metro delays, tunnel closures, replacement bus breakdowns and this Christmas, our roads were completely cut off.

“Will my Right Honourable friend please meet with me to discuss these long standing and ongoing issues?”

The Transport Secretary agreed to meet with Ms Lewell-Buck and highlighted that she has already met with other North East MPs over the issues caused by the Gateshead Flyover closure.

She responded: “I’d be happy to meet with her and have already met with a number of Members of Parliament in the Gateshead area about some of the recent problems with the flyover, as well as the Mayor for the region.”

