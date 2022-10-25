Voters in South Shields call for General Election as Rishi Sunak becomes as Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak met King Charles this morning (October 25) where he was formally invited to form a new Government before delivering his inaugural speech outside 10 Downing Street where he stressed the UK is facing a "profound economic crisis" and vowed to fix past mistakes.

Mr Sunak proclaimed to the electorate that "trust is earned, and I will earn yours".

However, after being the second Prime Minister in two months to be selected by the Conservative Party rather than the general public, South Tyneside we spoke to called for a General Election to “let the people have their say”.

Retired health and safety manager Colin Marshall, 66, from South Shields, said: “I just don’t agree with this system of the Tories promoting someone from within their party for a second time.

"Both Sunak and Liz Truss have not been elected by the people and there should now be a General Election.”

Retired plasterer Michael Carling, 65, from Jarrow added: “I’m a Labour supporter, but I just don’t think Rishi Sunak will do a good job. He’s a millionaire many times over and just doesn’t understand the struggles of the working class.

"We are supposed to be in a democracy and yet we’ve had no say in the last two Prime Ministers. There should definitely now be a General Election.”

A key issue for many voters is the damage caused by by the 44 day reign of Liz Truss and the ‘mini-budget’ which saw the pound plummet and interest rates soar.

Michael said: “The Liz Truss affair was a complete shambles and made us the laughing stock of Europe.”

Colin added: “I’ve got friends who can’t afford to pay their mortgages and are struggling to afford to run their homes after the rise in interest rates. The Liz Truss affair was an absolute joke, but I don’t blame her, I blame those around her for voting her in.”

Terry Stobbs, 70, feels Rishi Sunak was the best choice of those potentially put forward by the Conservative Party.

While retired transport manager Terry Stobbs feels their should be a General Election, he also feels Rishi Sunak represents the best option out of potential Tory Party candidates.

Terry, 70, from Jarrow, said: “I don’t think there’s going to be one, but my preference would be for a General Election and a Prime Minister chosen by the people. However, of the potential choices which were suggested, I do think Rishi Sunak is the best available appointment as after his time as Chancellor he should know what is needed to sort out the economy.

"The whole Liz Truss situation was an absolute farce.”

South Tyneside Council worker Billy Kenny also feels there should be a General Election but feels the current premiership is a “poison chalice”.

Billy Kenny, 75, feels whoever is in government is on a "hiding to nothing".

Billy, 75, said: “I do think there should be a General Election but whoever wins is on a hiding to nothing. We are in a really difficult position at the moment as a country and I’m not sure how we are going to get out of it.

"It’s like going back to when I was a child. I really feel sorry for people who are struggling to pay their mortgages at the moment.”

The confirmation of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister was met with approval from Conservative voters, Sandra and Stephen Nesbitt.

Retired TV engineer Stephen, 73, from South Shields, said: “I think he will do a good job, particularly in tacking the economy with what he learnt from his time as Chancellor. The furlough scheme kept people in jobs and businesses going and I think a lot of people have forgot about that.

"Inflation at the moment is a worldwide issue and not just here in the UK.”

Michael Carling, 65, feels there should be a General Election.

Retired airport security officer Sandra, 70, added. “I’m pleased to see Rishi Sunak get the job and what we need now is a period of stability. We don’t need a General Election. People keep saying people voted for Boris Johnson, but we didn’t, we voted for the Conservative Party.”

Colin Marshall, 66, feels the "people should have decided" who was the next Prime Minister and not the Conservative Party.

