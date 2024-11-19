Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Christmas attraction is returning to South Shields this festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, in South Shields, has announced that its popular ice rink is returning to the seafront fair this Christmas season.

The real ice rink, which will be housed undercover in a marquee to protect visitors from the elements, will officially open at 4pm on Friday, December 6, and will run until Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to book hour-long sessions, which includes the hire of skates, at £14 per person or £48 for a family/group ticket for up to four people.

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park's popular ice rink is returning to South Shields this Christmas. | Other 3rd Party

There will also be a designated slot from 11am until 12pm on Sundays as a quiet hour - meaning there will be no flashing lights or music, making it ideal for anyone with sensory issues or those who prefer less noise.

Michael Sheeran, operator at Ocean Beach, hopes that by launching the ice rink in early December, no one will miss out this festive season.

He said: “We know that people are now planning their Christmas nights out or looking for things to do with their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ice rink is popular every year so we are giving everyone the opportunity to book early and have something to look forward to.”

Ocean Beach is also offering an exclusive use package for schools, corporate celebrations or large get togethers for families, friends or colleagues.

This will cost £399 and along with skate hire, includes the free use of skate aids, which normally cost £5 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to enjoy the park’s amusement arcades as well as the food and drink outlets this Christmas season, which will be offering a range of treats including Yorkshire pudding wraps, pigs in blankets, festive drinks and Christmas tree waffles.

The ice rink will be open from 11am on weekends and during the school holidays. It will open at 9am on Christmas Eve.

Bookings can be made now via: https://www.oceanbeach.co.uk/ice-skating/.