Popular ice rink set to return to South Shields’ Ocean Beach Pleasure Park this Christmas
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, in South Shields, has announced that its popular ice rink is returning to the seafront fair this Christmas season.
The real ice rink, which will be housed undercover in a marquee to protect visitors from the elements, will officially open at 4pm on Friday, December 6, and will run until Sunday, January 5, 2025.
Visitors will be able to book hour-long sessions, which includes the hire of skates, at £14 per person or £48 for a family/group ticket for up to four people.
There will also be a designated slot from 11am until 12pm on Sundays as a quiet hour - meaning there will be no flashing lights or music, making it ideal for anyone with sensory issues or those who prefer less noise.
Michael Sheeran, operator at Ocean Beach, hopes that by launching the ice rink in early December, no one will miss out this festive season.
He said: “We know that people are now planning their Christmas nights out or looking for things to do with their families.
“The ice rink is popular every year so we are giving everyone the opportunity to book early and have something to look forward to.”
Ocean Beach is also offering an exclusive use package for schools, corporate celebrations or large get togethers for families, friends or colleagues.
This will cost £399 and along with skate hire, includes the free use of skate aids, which normally cost £5 each.
Visitors will be able to enjoy the park’s amusement arcades as well as the food and drink outlets this Christmas season, which will be offering a range of treats including Yorkshire pudding wraps, pigs in blankets, festive drinks and Christmas tree waffles.
The ice rink will be open from 11am on weekends and during the school holidays. It will open at 9am on Christmas Eve.
Bookings can be made now via: https://www.oceanbeach.co.uk/ice-skating/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.