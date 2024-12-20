Popular South Shields seafront pub on the market for £500,000
The Rattler, on Sea Road, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Christie & Co for an asking price of £500,000.
The popular venue has undergone a recent refurbishment, with a 300-cover bar, restaurant and conservatory space.
It also has an extensive outdoor seating area, with direct access to the promenade and Sandhaven Beach - perfect for the summer months.
The listing states: “The Rattler is an incredibly well invested pub and restaurant business in a prime spot on South Shields sea front, forming an integral part of a long established licensed circuit.
“The Rattler fronts onto the A183 Sea Road, adjacent to Pier Parade car park and close to Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.
“It is also a short distance from the South Marine Park and Bents Exhibition Park, both of which are popular recreation grounds, particularly in the summer months.”
You can view the full property listing at: https://www.christie.com/6450545/.
