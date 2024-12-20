Popular South Shields seafront pub on the market for £500,000

A popular seafront pub is up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rattler, on Sea Road, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Christie & Co for an asking price of £500,000.

The popular venue has undergone a recent refurbishment, with a 300-cover bar, restaurant and conservatory space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also has an extensive outdoor seating area, with direct access to the promenade and Sandhaven Beach - perfect for the summer months.

The Rattler, on South Shields seafront, is up for sale. | Google Maps

The listing states: “The Rattler is an incredibly well invested pub and restaurant business in a prime spot on South Shields sea front, forming an integral part of a long established licensed circuit.

“The Rattler fronts onto the A183 Sea Road, adjacent to Pier Parade car park and close to Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also a short distance from the South Marine Park and Bents Exhibition Park, both of which are popular recreation grounds, particularly in the summer months.”

You can view the full property listing at: https://www.christie.com/6450545/.