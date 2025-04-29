Popular South Shields travel agent named as the best in the North East

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Westoe Travel has picked up a top award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westoe Travel, on Westoe Road, in South Shields has been named as the best travel agent in the North East as part of the TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2025.

The TTG Top 50 is an annual “power-list” of the country’s best travel agents by the industry bible, the Travel Trade Gazette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judging process sees agencies thoroughly grilled around their customer service standards, their product expertise, their training, their business innovation, as well as how they care for their team, the planet and the local community.

Graeme and Joan Brett, the owners of Westoe Travel. | National World

When speaking about the long-standing South Shields travel agent, judges said: “Westoe Travel has made travel and customers its heart and soul, not just its bread and butter, and is a gem that is testament to why your local travel agency should be your first stop for a holiday.”

Westoe Travel has been owned by husband and wife Graeme and Joan Brett since 1989.

Westoe Travel, on Westoe Road. | Google Maps

They founded the business when they took over the newsagents at 134 Westoe Road and in the beginning, Westoe Travel only offered Blue Line coach tickets to London but soon expanded its offering to include hotels, rail travel and coach holidays in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme has thanked their loyal customer base for their support after winning the latest award.

He commented: “We have been part of the community in South Tyneside for 36 years and it is a huge honour to us to be recognised as being the best Travel Agent in North East England in such a prestigious awards ceremony.

“We are so grateful to all of our customers for their support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Westoe Travel, visit: http://www.westoetravel.co.uk/.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.