Rioters plead guilty to Sunderland disorder involvement at South Tyneside hearing

Two further men have been convicted for their involvement in the violent disorder in Sunderland last weekend.

Riley Adey, 19, and Reece Greenwood, 31, both of Sunderland, appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on Thursday morning. They both pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder and have been remanded in custody until their sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court next Wednesday (August 14).

It comes after Northumbria Police executed arrest warrants at addresses in Washington yesterday following intelligence, which included footage of Adey during the Sunderland protests.

It showed the 19-year-old standing on top of an upturned vehicle after it had been set alight – behaviour which Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr said will not be tolerated. He said: “This is a great result for all involved – and will hopefully further reassure communities that we’re taking action. “The behaviour demonstrated by these two individuals put a lot of people’s safety at risk – and we simply will not tolerate it. “There is no place for this type of criminality in our communities and we will come down hard on anyone who causes such unrest.” He added: “We’d also like to remind people to continue sharing with us any information which they think may assist our investigations.

“As a Force, we are prepared to use every tactic available to us to ensure those involved have their day in court.”

Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)