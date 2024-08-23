Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RNLI lifeguards have rescued five people on Sandhaven Beach after they were caught by offshore winds.

RNLI lifeguards saved three adults and two children on Friday, August 16, after they were caught by offshore winds on Sandhaven Beach, in South Shields.

Despite water conditions being calm with a high tide, strong offshore winds were building and at around 3pm, lifeguards Lucas Campion and Wayne Hann spotted five people sharing four inflatable pool rings between them.

The offshore winds, which blow from the land to the sea, had swept the group of two mothers, two young daughters and another adult out to sea.

RNLI lifeguards in South Shields rescued a family who were caught by offshore winds on Sandhaven Beach. | RNLI/Lauren Wright

Given that they had no control of the inflatables and realising they were blowing them out to sea, the group abandoned the rings and attempted to swim back.

It is reported that they had drifted up to 100 metres from the shore, prompting Lucas and Wayne to quickly drive the inshore rescue lifeboat out to save them.

The lifeguards took the group back to the safety of the shore and checked their health once they were on the beach.

They then used the inshore lifeboat to collect the inflatable rings to ensure that no concerns or false alarms were raised by other members of the public.

Ahead of what is expected to be a busy bank holiday weekend along the North East coast, Lucas has issued advice to the public if they do go to the beach.

He said: ”The group panicked when realising that they could not touch the sea floor and had no means of communication or calling for help.

“I am grateful that the family came to a lifeguarded beach and that we were able to rescue them before they got into any further difficulties or swallowed any water.

“It is always best to come to a lifeguarded beach as we are here to help, you can have peace of mind that we patrol the beach from 10am to 6pm.

“Ask your lifeguards or check weather conditions when heading to the beach.

“We have an offshore windsock at the beach which lets people know conditions, as winds can quickly take inflatables and people out to sea.

“If you do get into difficulty Float to Live.”

The RNLI ‘Float to Live’ advice if you get into trouble in the water is as follows:

Tilt your head back with your ears submerged.

Try to relax.

Control your breathing, which can take up to a minute.

Use your hands to help you stay afloat, remembering that everyone floats differently - some people’s legs can sink.

Once you are calm, then try to call for help or swim to safety if you can.

In the event of a coastal emergency, you should call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard.