Rosie Ramsey nominated for Celebrity Mum of the Year 2019 - here's who she's competing against

She's got more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and has legions of fans across the country.

And now Rosie Ramsey, singer, actress and social media star, is in the running to become Celebrity Mum of the Year.

Rosie, who is married to South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey, joins TV royalty, music royalty and actual royalty, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the list of nominees.

The winner of the competition, sponsored by Swedish business Clas Ohlson, will be crowned following a public vote, which closes later this month.

Quick-witted Rosie has charmed thousands with her down-to-earth attitude and honest accounts of life as a mum - and could not believe she was in the running for the award.

In a post on her Instagram account this week, Rosie said: "Yesterday I was told I have been nominated for Celebrity Mum of the Year 2019. At first I thought it was a scam and I sort of laughed it off.

Cheryl is also nominated in the competition, which is sponsored by Clas Ohlson. Picture: PA.

"Turns out it’s totally legit and I swear to God nobody is more shocked than I am!

"Thank you Clas Ohlson UK for putting me amongst your creme de la creme real life celeb mams, I’m genuinely buzzing!

"Hopefully you won’t suss me before voting closes that I’m not actually a celeb ... Just a full-time Mam bored ******** seeking solace by talking to her phone."

The Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: PA.

Rosie and Chris are parents to Robin, who is three.

Here are the candidates Rosie is up against to take home the Celebrity Mum of the Year Title:

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

Cheryl: Singer and TV personality

Roxanne Hoyle: YouTube personality and influencer

Giovanna Fletcher: Author, actress and vlogger

Louise Pentland: Vlogger and author

Holly Willoughby: Presenter and model

Rochelle Humes: Singer and presenter

Sam Faiers: Reality TV star and model

Vogue Williams: Model, TV and radio personality

The public vote, which is available to access via the Clas Ohlson website, closes on March 13 at midnight. The winner will be announced shortly afterwards.