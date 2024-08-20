Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is edging ever closer to his long-awaited return to football, with Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup in his sights.

However, his Insta-famous other half, Juliette Pastore, has been posting some ‘super gorgeous’ holiday snaps from their homeland, as she continues to enjoy the European sun, before Tonali returns to the heat of battle.

Pastore took to Instagram to share snaps of her latest holiday, with the caption ‘Sicilian memories’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the pictures, a friend posted in Italian: “Super stupenda amore mio ti amo tantissimo amore mio.”

When translated to English, that reads: “Super gorgeous my love I love you so much my love.”

Pastore is the long-time partner of Newcastle man Tonali, whose time in England has been a real struggle, to say the least.

While he and Pastore have settled right into life on Tyneside - even being spotted quite famously in The Job Bulman on Gosforth High Street - when it comes to football, things have been far from straightforward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juliette Pastore is the long-term girlfriend of Italian player Sandro Tonali. Juliette is a fashion designer with her own clothing brand named J24 Club. The couple have a little French Bulldog. | Instagram

Tonali’s £50million switch from AC Milan, where he was adored, started brightly but was brought to a swift halt due to a worldwide betting ban after an investigation by Italian authorities.

Tonali has not kicked a ball for the Magpies since the 1-0 Champions League defeat by Borussia Dortmund at St James’ Park on the night of October 25. His last appearance in the Premier League came four days earlier in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old is expected to make his United return next week, however, when his ban comes to an end. He is available for the Carabao Cup trip to Nottingham Forest next Wednesday evening.