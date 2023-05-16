Sea Hotel in South Shields still on the market contrary to social media rumours

RSM UK Resturcting Advisory has confirmed to the Gazette on Tuesday, May 16, that the Sea Hotel, on Sea Road in South Shields, is still on the market.

Rumours have been circling on social media that the hotel has been sold, with the new owner set to lease it to the Home Office to provide accommodation for people seeking asylum in the UK.

Lee Lockwood, partner at RSM UK and joint administrator of the Sea Hotel, has revealed that this is not the case.

The Sea Hotel

He said: “As administrators, we are still marketing the hotel but are at an advanced stage with one particular party.

“We have not been made aware of any intention to use the hotel for housing asylum seekers by any of the parties that we are talking to.”

The Home Office has said it does not comment on commercial arrangements for individual sites used for asylum accommodation but did state it is making every effort to reduce hotel use.

A Home Office spokesperson commented: “The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

“We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6 million a day.

“We have to use alternative accommodation options, as our European neighbours are doing – including the use of barges and ferries to save the British taxpayer money.”

The administrators have had to make some tough calls since they were appointed, including cancelling some weddings that were set to be held at the venue.

