South Shields fire engulfs van on residential street

St Cuthbert’s Avenue in South Shields was lit up by a blaze yesterday after a van caught fire.

A video which has caught the attention of over 20,000 people on Facebook showed the van ablaze, producing an enormous amount of black smoke on the residential street as onlookers watched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Northumbria Police were not called out to the scene and are not currently invesitgating the incident.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson said: “We were called to a vehicle fire on St Cuthbert’s Avenue yesterday (Monday 15th) at 12:30pm.

“Two appliances, one from South Shields and one from Marley Park Community Fire Stations, were on scene in just five minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our crews extinguished the fire and left the scene at 12:58pm.”

South Shields fire