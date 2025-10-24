See inside this refurbished South Shields Premier shop ahead of its official launch
Premier, on Carden Avenue, in South Shields, will be hosting its grand reopening on Friday, October 24, following an impressive refurbishment at the convenience store.
The work has seen the shop receive a modern makeover, a food-to-go area, a brand new ‘beer cave’ space, and the addition of full Post Office services with its own dedicated counter.
Sherry Singh, and his wife Jess, have worked to create a space that the local community can be proud of, as well as creating new jobs in the process.
The pair, who also own Singh’s Wine Store, on Quarry Lane, have told the Shields Gazette that the shop’s new look as been a big hit with customers since it reopened.
Jess said: “When customers come in, they are just amazed at the transformation of the shop - it is literally night and day.
“The shop is now dead modern and fresh, everyone can’t believe the transformation, it has been 10 years in the making.
“Having a new refreshed look to everything is great, especially with the new food-to-go area and the new beer cave.
“It has been a real talking point for a lot of people.”
Despite having already reopened to members of the public, the shop will be hosting its grand reopening event on Friday afternoon (October 24) between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.
There will be plenty of activities to get involved in, including:
- 150 goody bags.
- Prize draws for five £50 vouchers as well as a mystery prize.
- A trolley dash with five lucky winners.
- Hot dog and coffee vouchers.
- Stilt walkers and face painting.
- Free Heineken t-shirts and glasses.
- Snacks, treats, and more.
Carden Avenue Premier is open Monday to Sunday from 9am until 9pm.
You can keep up to date with everything happening at Carden Avenue Premier by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/CardenAvenuePremier.