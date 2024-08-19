Serial North East lottery win couple net £333k in latest draw prize

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A North East newly-wed couple won a third of a million pounds on People’s Postcode Lottery - and revealed they almost stopped playing after a previous win eight years ago.

Deborah Norris told partner Paul Gilroy to cancel his ticket after bagging more than £3,000 on the lottery’s Postcode Millions prize just two months after signing up in 2016 at a previous address.

But NHS worker Paul, 53, of Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, ignored his then wife-to-be – going on to win TWICE more, and they even started playing with two tickets each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the couple are celebrating after pocketing a cool £333,332 on Postcode Lottery’s Millionaire Street draw.

And the bumper payout comes just weeks after finding out they had each landed £2,000 on the lottery’s Daily Prize in June while sunbathing in Gran Canaria on their honeymoon.

Deborah, 57, said: “We could have said enough’s enough after that first win eight years ago. Then we won £2,000 each in June. Even with those wins it’s been worthwhile. But we never, ever dreamed we’d end up with as much as this.”

HAPPIER COUPLE: Win comes after wedding and honeymoon lottery win | Postcode Lottery

The couple, who both work for the NHS, shared £1million with eight neighbours in Gateshead after NE9 6PZ landed Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize, announced on Saturday, August 17. Every ticket was worth £83,333, but Deborah and Paul doubled their winnings with two tickets each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A week earlier, nine neighbours in Blaydon-on-Tyne – just eight miles away – shared £1m after NE21 5GB landed Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday, August 10. Every ticket was worth £111,111.

Paul said: “You’re having a laugh. I thought the first cheque was the two amounts together. I need a chair! Thank you very, very, very, very much. It is absolutely fantastic.”

Deborah said they might now have to boil their home hunt down to a street where there’s a No12 for sale.

She explained: “We married on June 12, had an evening wedding party on July 12 and found out we’d won the lottery on August 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we go for a new house, we’ll have to try for a No12.”

The whole street with their prizes. | Postcode Lottery

Because 10 neighbours have won, it means local organisations will also benefit from the Millionaire Street prize.

And one of them, The Young Women’s Outreach Project, has been awarded £65,000 by Postcode Community Trust.

The youth work project, based in the North East, provides a specialist service to young women aged between 11 and 19 years going through crises in their lives, which can include poverty, childhood trauma, sexual violence or domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering vital support for its service users, it is a safe space for more than 175 young women each week.

Other local organisations who have received funding include:

Gateshead Foodbank - £60,000

Providing nutritionally balanced food and support to local people referred to them in crisis. Supported by The Trussell Trust as part of a nationwide network of foodbanks.

Blue Cabin - £50,000

Developing meaningful relationships between care experienced individuals and the people or organisations who are part of their lives through creative activities.

Gateshead Older People's Assembly - £40,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helping to improve the health and independence of over 50s in Gateshead through a programme of opportunities and activities supporting socialising, learning and exercising.

All funding was awarded by Postcode Community Trust.