King Street machete-wielding man faces jail after South Shields CCTV capture

South Shields’ King Street | Stu Norton

A South Tyneside man who fled towards rail tracks after being caught on town centre CCTV with a machete could be jailed for a year.

Kieron Foley, 28, was seen with the horror blade while with another man at night in King Street, South Shields, on Tuesday, July 2.

Homeless Foley made off towards a Metro train compound but was detained when police arrived, borough magistrates heard.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a bladed article in public and was warned he could be imprisoned when later sentenced.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said: “The evidence comes from an officer who provides that at approximately 11.10pm he and others attended South Shields town centre.

“It was to conduct an area search after two males were seen on CCTV in possession of a machete.”

Mr Coulson confirmed Foley was caught as he tried to climb over a fence at a Metro rail site in South Shields.

He told the hearing the bladed article crime carried a sentence of up to a year behind bars.

The court heard Foley has nine previous convictions from 11 offences, the last in 2019 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

David Forrester, defending, said Foley had a heroin habit which he was trying to kick.

He told magistrates: “He’s clearly struggling a bit at the moment from the effects of heroin addiction.

“His record is not particularly bad, there is only one offence since 2013. I anticipate you will adjourn for an all-options report.”

Magistrates agreed to Mr Forrester’s request and ordered an all-options report, which opens the way to a jail term.

They granted Foley unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, September 26.