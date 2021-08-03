Shields Ferry crew rescue man from River Tyne after spotting him in difficulty

The crew of the Shields Ferry acted quickly on Saturday evening (July 31) at around 9.15pm when a man was spotted in the River Tyne in difficulty.

It is understood that he was around 50 metres off from the South Shields landing.

He was pulled to safety on board the ferry and taken to shore via the landing – it is reported that he was unhurt by the ordeal.

A Nexus spokesperson said: “The Shields Ferry crew rescued a man from the River Tyne on Saturday evening after he got into difficulty around 9.15pm.

“He was spotted in the water about 50 metres off the South Shields landing.

“The man was pulled to safety on board the ferry. He was unhurt and was taken to the South Shields landing.

“Our crew regularly undertake training for incidents like this and all of that training kicked in. We are relieved to say that the man was plucked from the water alive.

“The incident highlights the dangers of going out on to the River Tyne unprepared. It should serve as a warning that anyone who attempts this is putting their life at risk.”

It is not clear how the man got into the water however Nexus have confirmed that he did not fall from the Ferry.

