South Shields charity launches youth-led project in response to viral public violence

Bright Futures has launched a new project in response to public violence.

A South Shields women’s charity, Bright Futures, has launched a new project after a video circulated on social media of a young girl being attacked by her peers while adults stood by.

The charity says that the violent attack, which took place on the Tyne and Wear Metro, has affected many young people across the region - with some speaking out, speaking sadness, anger and fear.

The new project, titled ‘Someone Should Have Helped’, aims to transform the senses of helplessness into practical action.

Bright Futures, on John Williamson Street, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Dominique, Project Manager at Bright Futures, has given an insight into how the project will be looking to help young people across the North East.

She said: “This event has left a mark on the whole community, but especially on young people.

“We heard over and over again, ‘I wish someone had helped her’ — and now, through this project, we’re giving young people the tools to be that someone.

“We’re not teaching young people to be heroes, we’re teaching them that silence is not the only option.

“There are safe, powerful ways to speak out and stand with others.”

The programme is already gaining interest from schools, youth centres, and transport providers across the region who are keen to collaborate on building safer, more responsive communities.

“Someone Should Have Helped” is not just a project — it’s a message, a movement, and a call to action. And this time, young people are leading the way.”

Targeted at 11 to 18-year-olds, the project offers a trauma-informed programme focused on empowering young people to act safely and confidently when they witness violence, bullying, harassment, or abuse in public spaces.

The initiative includes:

Active bystander training to help youngsters recognise harmful behaviour and respond without putting themselves at risk.

Education sessions where young people lead and learn from each other.

Scenario-based learning that builds practical confidence through real-life examples.

Creative campaigning to spread awareness and challenge the culture of inaction.

The project doesn’t aim to place responsibility on young people to fix unsafe environments but instead helps them understand when and how they can intervene.

This can be things like calling for help, offering to support a victim or knowing when it is best to walk away and report it.

You can find out more information about Bright Futures by visiting: https://brightfuturesne.co.uk/.

