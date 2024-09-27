South Shields dangerous driver avoided police in high speed chase - twice in 24 hours

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates Court | NW

A South Tyneside motoring menace veered onto a pavement as he drove dangerously in speeding from police for the second time in two days, a court heard.

Leon McGill, 20, avoided capture on day one after officers called off their pursuit due to the risks he posed to the public in built-up streets in Birtley, Gateshead.

McGill, of Marshall Wallis Road, Chichester, South Shields, then slipped his pursuers 24 hours later – and even caused a police van to veer into oncoming traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dad-to-be was arrested soon afterwards and now faces time behind bars after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and other motoring crimes.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said police spotted McGill in Birch Terrace, Birtley, on Saturday, August 10, but he sped off in his red Seat Exeo on seeing them.

The following day, the same officer and McGill drove towards each other on the restricted width Sanders Gardens, also in Birtley.

To escape, grounds worker McGill veered onto a pavement and drove past, driving back onto the highway and causing a police van to swerve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Beck said officers again refused to chase him, due to concerns for the safety of other road users and pedestrians.

Police later attended McGill’s home to find him absent, but he was located after a search of his other known addresses.

He was arrested and interviewed at a police station but refused to comment.

Mrs Beck added: “It’s high culpability. He evaded police and made dangerous manoeuvres.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGill, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts each of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Tim Gregory, defending, confirmed McGill was due to become a father.

Of his offences, he added: “It was compulsive and rash behaviour. I accept the custody threshold has been passed.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield ordered an all-options report, meaning imprisonment is possible when McGill is sentenced at the same court on Thursday, November 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told him: “These are serious offences, made even worse by the fact you committed them on two consecutive days.

“All sentencing options are on the table, including immediate custody.”

She imposed an interim driving ban and granted McGill unconditional bail.