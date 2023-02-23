One man has been arrested following an explosion on a South Shields Street on Wednesday, February 22.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Bewick Street just after 11am in the morning with one person treated for injuries.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating a report of damage being caused to a flat in South Shields have arrested a man.

One man has been arrested following an explosion in a South Shields street on Wednesday. He has since been released on police bail.

“Police received reports of damage to a flat in Bewick Street just after 11am yesterday (Wednesday).

“Emergency services attended and one man was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

“A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated for their own safety.

"The majority of residents have now been allowed to return to their homes.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened, but at this stage the damage is suspected to have been caused by the explosion of gas bottles inside the premises.

“Officers have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of arson recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

“He has now been released on police bail.”

The incident caused significant damage to a first floor flat on Bewick Street. The road runs between Stanhope Road and Ravensworth Terrace to the south of South Shields town centre nearby to Chichester Metro Station and West Park.