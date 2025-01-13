Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to convert a South Shields guest house into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been submitted to town hall planning chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a property at 57 Ocean Road.

Applicant Together Haus Ltd is seeking planning permission to convert the six-bed guest house into a six-bedroom HMO.

Although no external alterations to the building are planned, a range of internal works are being proposed to facilitate the proposed HMO use.

This includes a large kitchen, living and dining area on the ground floor and converting an existing living room into a bedroom, along with cycle storage for residents and visitors in a rear yard area.

Proposed floor plans show one bedroom on the ground floor, three bedrooms on the first floor and two bedrooms on the second floor.

The majority of proposed bedrooms would have ensuite bathroom facilities, and one bedroom would have an off-suite, as well as an additional W/C within the building.

Plans have been submitted with a planning, design and access statement making a case for the new HMO development in South Shields.

Those behind the plan said there was not a “proliferation of HMOs within the immediate vicinity and as such this proposal is not considered to lead to a cumulative adverse impact on the immediate vicinity or wider area”.

It was argued that the plans represented the “re-use of a building within the built up area” and that the property was “of a suitable and appropriate size for the proposed use”.

Developers also referenced previous council planning decisions for HMOs and stressed that it was not for the planning system to address “day-to-day operational matters and management associated with the proposed HMO use” and that these responsibilities “rest with the HMO operator”.

The planning, design and access statement added: “In allowing the proposed development, whilst there have been permissions granted for other HMOs in the wider area, this would not result in an excessive concentration of HMOs in the vicinity that would result in a change of single family dwellings to HMOs.

“This part of Ocean Road is not dominated by such properties and as such its proposed change from a guest house to an HMO would not change the character or demographic make-up of the area.

“The development is therefore not considered to adversely impact on the residential amenity or character and nature of the locality.”

Developers also said the HMO was “not a development that would undermine the community cohesion or crime or fear of crime considerations, and would also assist with the council meeting the housing needs for the local area.”

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plan, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until January 30, 2025.

For more information on the plan, visit the council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: ST/0744/24