South Shields Labour Party backs calls to help save town centre Post Office

The South Shields Labour Party is urging the Post Office to rethink its franchising model after the organisation put the South Shields town centre branch at risk of closure.

Nigel Railton, the Post Office chairman, confirmed the news on November 13 following rumours of major restructuring within the organisation in an effort to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over the next five years.

Cllr Michael Clare, the chair of the South Shields Labour Party, has revealed that many residents in the borough have been in touch him him to express their concerns.

South Shields Post Office, on King Street, is among 115 branches at risk of closure. | Google Maps

He said: “I have been contacted by many residents concerned about the plans to remove the Crown Post Office in King Street.

“Crown Post Offices provided a level of service over and above that provided by a franchised operation.

“Staff at the Post Office are hardworking and trusted by local residents and a large section of our community do not have access to the internet, they rely upon the Post Office.

“This announcement has caused real concern to local residents and Post Office employees.

“It also flies in the face of the Government’s commitment to invest in our struggling high streets.

“South Tyneside Council have ambitious regeneration plans for the Town centre, increasing footfall for retailers with new housing developments and the potential relocation of South Tyneside College.

“The Post Office must retain a presence in King Street as part of those plans – ideally with the retention of a Crown Post Office.”

Cllr Clare has stated that he has written to Jonathan Reynolds, the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, to urge him to review the Post Office’s franchising model.

He has also written to Nigel Railton to express his opposition to the plans and to seek assurances that if the Post Office does close, that a franchised branch will still operate on King Street.

Furthermore, the South Shields Labour Party has called upon Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, to make urgent representations to the Business Secretary and to Mr Railton.

Other Post Office branches in the North East at risk of closure include Sunderland city centre and Chester-le-Street.

You can see the full list of branches threatened by closure here.