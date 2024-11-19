Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Member of Parliament for South Shields has slammed the decision to put the town’s Post Office at risk of closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Lewell-Buck, the Member of Parliament for South Shields, has written to the Business Secretary after the town’s Post Office was put at risk of closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Railton, the Post Office chairman, confirmed the news on November 13 following rumours of major restructuring within the organisation in an effort to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over the next five years.

South Shields Post Office, on King Street, is among 115 branches at risk of closure. | Google Maps

Ms Lewell-Buck has branded the decision to put the South Shields branch at risk as “unacceptable” and has vowed to fight the plans for both her constituents and Post Office staff.

She said: “I am extremely concerned about recently announced plans to close South Shields Post Office. This comes as part of a wider plan to close 115 Post Offices across the country, putting around 2,000 jobs at risk.

“The South Shields Post Office branch provides vital services to our local community and businesses and is well placed in the town centre, close to extensive public transport links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an important fixture of the town centre, I am equally concerned about the impact this closure will have on King Street and our local economy.

“The Post Office is a financial lifeline for many. We must never forget that many people are digitally excluded and rely on these counter-based services for their fundamental needs, such as pension payments and to pay bills.

“Should these plans go ahead, customers will be forced to rely on franchised branches which cannot guarantee accessibility that could impact on consistency and quality of service.

“Furthermore, local retail partners may not be equipped to provide the same service levels as a dedicated Post Office branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This unacceptable decision will also have a significant impact on the branch’s staff.

“With no conformed staff relocation plans, this news, coming so close to Christmas, only adds insult to injury and deep concern for those employed and their families.

“I have written to the Secretary of State for Business and Trade to voice my serious concerns and call on the Government to intervene in this decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I assure my constituents and South Shields branch staff that I will continue to fight for the survival of this branch and seek immediate assurances from the Government.”

Other Post Office branches in the North East at risk of closure include Sunderland city centre and Chester-le-Street.

You can see the full list of branches threatened by closure here.