South Shields Museum & Art Gallery unveils ‘Spirit of the North East’ exhibition

A new exhibition is on display at the South Shields Museum & Art Gallery.

The South Shields Museum & Art Gallery, on Ocean Road, has unveiled its latest exhibition - the ‘Spirit of the North East’.

Running from April 12 until November 1, the exhibition showcases Richard Hobson’s depictions of the region’s industrial landscapes, natural beauty and working communities.

From shipyards at the Mouth of the Tyne to the sprawling moorlands of the North Pennies, Hobson captured a changing North East with a keen eye for both its grit and grandeur.

Richard’s work reflects a passion for nature and industry, while preserving scenes that have since faded into history.

Having been born in Derby but raised in Newcastle, his artistic journey began early in life when he would illustrate guidebooks that were written by his father.

After training in Newcastle and London, he moved to the Cairngorms, in Scotland, before returning to the North East - where he spent more than 30 years as a painting conservator at The Bowes Museum.

Despite carrying out conservation work, Richard remained committed to his own art, exhibiting his works and earning praise for his evocative landscapes.

Pat Hobson, Richard’s widow, has stated that his artwork stands the test of time due how the scenes resonate with many people across the North East.

She said: “One of the things I feel about Richard’s work is that the subject matter has endured the passage of time.

“The subject matter still resonates for many people of a certain age.

“There is an undoubted sense of loss, the mines, the shipyards and other heavy industry including agriculture, still stirs up a certain nostalgia for many people.

“Richard painted these scenes because he saw beauty in them - the subject matter is very much of the North East ie. our spirit.”

Visitors to the ‘Sprint of the North East’ exhibition will also have the opportunity to own an original Richard Hobson work, with many of the artworks on display being available to purchase.

You can find out more about the South Shields Museum & Art Gallery by visiting: https://southshieldsmuseum.org.uk/.

