South Shields road reopens following a collision involving a bus

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:54 BST
A busy South Shields road had to close on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called out to reports of a collision on Dean Road, in South Shields, on Friday morning (April 4).

It was reported at shortly before 11.20am, a bus had collided with a car and a van.

Police attended the scene and it is believed that nobody has sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers did close the road for a short period of time but it has since reopened to members of the public.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11.20am today (Friday), we received a report of a collision on Dean Road in South Shields.

“Officers attended the scene where it was reported a bus had collided with a car and a van.

“Nobody was believed to have sustained serious injuries.

“The road was closed for a short period of time but has since re-opened to traffic.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

