University of Sunderland’s vice-chancellor ‘impressed’ with South Shields FC’s new football academy
The University of Sunderland’s vice chancellor and chief executive has paid a visit to South Shields FC to find out more about the club’s new partnership with the uni.
Sir David Bell visited the 1st Cloud Arena on Tuesday, May 23, to learn about the partnership which will give aspiring footballers from around the world a chance to find success both on and off the field.
The South Shields FC International Academy programme will give players the chance to combine a UK degree with professional football development.
The course, which starts in September, will give students the opportunity to receive a ‘professional and thorough’ elite academy coaching programme with The Mariners while studying a three-year degree or postgraduate programme at the University.
The degrees are recognised internationally and students can choose from the following:
- Sport and Exercise Science BSc (Hons).
- Sports Journalism MA.
- Business Management BA Hons.
- Sports and Exercise Science MSc.
- MBA (Sports Management).
Speaking about his visit, Sir David commented: “It was a pleasure to visit South Shields FC last Tuesday morning.
“I was impressed by the vision being shown by owner Geoff Thompson and sporting director Lee Picton as they seek to build both a successful football club and an outward-facing, community-orientated organisation.
“I am delighted that, together, we have established an innovative programme that will combine sporting and academic excellence.
“I am very optimistic about its prospects for success and so I look forward to welcoming a new generation of talented - South Shields FC - student footballers to the University of Sunderland.”
The unique academic programme will allow students to benefit from working with a full-time football club and receive its pro-development coaching timetable.
This will largely consist of on-pitch sessions with a focus on decision-making skills and tactical understanding alongside individual, position-specific skills, performance analysis team and mental skills coach.
Students will also have access to to professionally led strength and conditioning sessions to supplement their training.
Complimenting the training, there will be a structured games programme which will see students playing for the University of Sunderland at regional and national level competitions.
They will also be playing against professional academy teams from around the UK.
Lee Picton, sporting director at South Shields FC, said: “It was an absolute pleasure and honour to welcome Sir David Bell to South Shields FC.
“We are extremely excited about our new partnership with the University of Sunderland, not just on the development of the International Football Academy programme but looking at many other ways we can explore creative synergies and opportunities between both organisations.
“We greatly look forward to working together with Sir David and the executive team at the University moving forwards to see what can be achieved.”
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.