David Hailes.

Car thieves exploited "vulnerability" in Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles to bypass the security systems and steal the high-value motors.

Northumbria Police launched an investigation after a "disproportionate" number of vehicle thefts in late 2019 involved particular models, which were manufactured between 2010 and 2015 and had keyless entry features.

Newcastle Crown Court heard as well as having the expensive motors stolen, victims lost valuable possessions that had been inside their vehicles when they were taken.

The lost belongings included irreplaceable fishing gear, expensive golf clubs, an £800 Mulberry handbag, £1,000 cash, designer sunglasses, equestrian equipment and Chanel perfume.

Prosecutor Liam O'Brien said "some form of technological equipment" must have been used by the thieves but police never found out exactly what or how it was used.

Mr O'Brien said the Land Rovers and Range Rovers were targeted across the North East, including Washington, Whitley Bay, Hebburn, Sunderland, Jesmond, Gosforth and East Boldon.

The court heard after some thefts glass was left on the ground where the vehicle had been parked but the owners still had the car keys.

Mr O'Brien said "some kind of equipment, other than the key" must have been used to start the stolen cars.

He added: "Police did not discern how they exploited the vulnerability of particular models.

"In some instances brute force was used to break windows but that wasn't always the case.

"Some form of technological equipment must have been used to start the vehicles."

David Hailes, 38, of Brayside, Jarrow, South Tyneside, was linked to the thefts through his mobile phone, which showed him to be in the areas when some cars were taken.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal motor vehicles between February 2019 and July 2020 and accepted involvement in 12 thefts as well as two attempted thefts.

Hailes, who has previous convictions, told the probation service he got involved in the conspiracy because he owed a £20,000 debt to criminals, who he refused to identify.

The court heard Hailes, who was attacked and ended up in hospital as a result of money he still owed, regrets his involvement, has stayed out of trouble since and has "tried to turn his life around".

Judge Robert Adams said he read character and work references and sentenced Hailes to 20 months, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and 240 hours unpaid work.

Sam Gordon, 37, of Severn Drive, Jarrow, also admitted conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and accepted involvement in eight car thefts and one attempted theft. He will be sentenced at a later date.