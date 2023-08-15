South Tyneside Council secures funding to help teens become ‘world and work ready’

South Tyneside Council has secured £60,000 from the National Citizen Service (NCS) to provide opportunites for teenagers to engage in local activities to get them ready for the world of work and adulthood.

The activities are designed to foster skills development, deepen their understanding of the community, and empower them to contribute positively to its improvement

The opportunities will be delivered by the Council’s Youth Service Outdoor Education team and Connexions.

They are aimed at 16 and 17-year-olds who are not in education, employment or training and those who are home schooled.

South Shields Town Hall.

The funding is part of a £20million package to support organisations that cater for specific groups of young people who may not have participated in previous NCS initiatives.

Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, said: “We want all our residents to be connected to jobs, skills and learning so I’m delighted that we have been successful in securing funds to help us do just that for our young people.

“We know that people who take part in the National Citizen Scheme enjoy positive experiences and learn life skills which prepare them for the world of work so being able to deliver them here in our own communities will enable us to reach out to those most in need.

“We know that since the Covid pandemic, some young people have experienced high levels of anxiety and social and emotional difficulties resulting in challenges attending school and families opting for home education.

“These young people face isolation and generally don’t achieve as well as their peers educationally, socially and emotionally.

“This programme is, therefore, incredibly important for this group in equipping them with the right skills to help them become connected and motivated individuals, ready to contribute positively to society.”