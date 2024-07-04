South Tyneside man set for trial after female attack denials

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | NW

A South Tyneside man is to stand trial after pleading not guilty in court to an allegation he attacked a woman.

William Thompson, 38, denied committing an assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Boldon Colliery on Saturday, December 2.

Thompson, of The Willows, Hedworth, Jarrow, was granted bail by borough magistrates on condition he does not contact his alleged victim.

He must also not enter North Road, Watson Terrace or Steeple View, all Boldon Colliery.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction to hear the trial, but Thompson instead elected to go before a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.