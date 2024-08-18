South Tyneside pervert distributed child and animal sex abuse images

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Tyneside pervert caught with a stash of vile child abuse images also distributed some, a court heard.

Matthew Robinson, 37, was found with 17 images at the most serious category A, eight at category B and 31 at category C by police.

But Robinson, of Newcastle Road, Simonside, also distributed pictures at all three abuse classification levels.

And he was in possession of 34 extreme pornographic images showing a person performing oral sex with a dog.

South Tyneside Magistrate's Court. | NW

Before borough magistrates, he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photos or pseudo-photos of a child.

Robinson also admitted three counts of distributing indecent photos or pseudo-photos of a child and one count of possession of extreme pornography.

The court was told he distributed four category A images and eight each at categories B and C.

He committed the offences in South Tyneside between Wednesday, September 7, and Monday, October 10, 2022.

No details of his arrest were revealed to the court.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson told magistrates Robinson’s crimes were too serious for them to sentence, and he must be dealt with by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

Janice Hall, defending, said: “Even with credit for an early guilty plea, it’s outside this court’s jurisdiction.”

Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report and granted Robinson unconditional bail to be sentenced at the crown court on Thursday, September 12