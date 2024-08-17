South Tyneside sex offender who tried to lure child breaks court order again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Tyneside sex offender defied a court order by deliberately deleting his mobile phone search history – his second related breach, magistrates heard.

Peter Smith, 62, erased six weeks of viewing but was caught when his police risk offender manager scoured the device and found the viewing gap.

Smith, previously of Copley Avenue, Whiteleas, but now of no fixed abode, confessed in interview to purposely taking steps to wipe what he had been watching.

It was the second time in 18 months he had been hauled into court for failing to stick to the terms of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

The sanction was put in place by Newcastle Crown Court in 2020 after he admitted charges of attempting to incite a child to sexual activity and attempting sexual communication with a child.

In February 2023, he pleaded guilty to failing to register a new mobile phone with Northumbria Police, a first breach of the order.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said Smith’s latest crime saw him delete his internet history from Wednesday, April 27, to Friday, June 10, 2022.

He added: “The evidence comes from the risk offender manager. On July 22, 2022, he visited Copley Avenue to conduct a home risk review.

“As part of this, he has examined the defendant’s mobile phone. The defendant handed it to him.

“It was identified that there was an absence of history between dates.

“There was evidence the defendant had deleted details from his phone during that time, in contravention of the order.

“Deleting his search history is prohibited. In interview, he admitted deleting his internet history.”

Smith, who has eight previous convictions, pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order, with the offence carrying up to two years’ jail.

Jason Smith, defending, said the case against Smith should have been dealt with at his previous order breach hearing.

He accused the police of “having two bites of the cherry”, adding: “At around about the same time, he was arrested for an unregistered phone.

“That was dealt with by the crown court in 2023. They knew about this then, it formed part of the facts

“He has already been dealt with in a way for this offence, it should have been dealt with in 2023.”

Borough magistrates ordered reports and granted Smith unconditional bail to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, September 12