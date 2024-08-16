Child gets UK's first 'riot' charge in South Tyneside hearing

South Tyneside Magistrate's Court. | NW

A teenager connected to disorder in Sunderland has become the first person in the country to be charged with riot in relation to the recent widespread unrest.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested on Friday, August 9, as part of another round of early morning raids across the region.

The teenager, who can’t be named for legal reasons, admitted charges of violent disorder and the burglary of a vape shop when he appeared at a juvenile court sitting at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, August 10.

However, detectives are reviewing hundreds of hours of footage captured during the widespread disorder in Sunderland city centre on Friday, August 2 – and they now believe the boy was allegedly involved in further criminality.

As a result, the Crown Prosecution Service was given new evidence which meant that when the boy appeared at court again, his charges were upgraded from violent disorder and burglary, to a more serious charge of riot.

The maximum sentence for violent disorder is five years in prison and for riot it is 10 years.

The boy appeared at a juvenile court sitting at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where no plea was entered. The case was adjourned until a further hearing scheduled for the same court on Monday, September 2.

Assistant Chief Constable Alastair Simpson, of Northumbria Police, said: “I hope this sends a really strong message that, no matter how old you are, if you took part in the recent appalling events in Sunderland, you will face really serious charges.

“Our investigations team are doing a fantastic job trawling through the hours and hours of footage and intelligence we have from that night. I would like to thank the public who have continued to supply us with images, video and information to help us build that evidential picture.

“The team have worked amazingly quickly, with our criminal justice partners, to arrest those responsible and bring them before the courts.

“However, as that evidence picture continues to build, if it becomes apparent that an individual may have been involved in further criminality, they will be brought before the courts again and charged with the most serious offence possible.

“Our communities and my officers, staff and volunteers, suffered horrendously that night and those responsible need to be held fully to account.”

31 people have been arrested, 18 charged, and 17 convicted since the investigation was launched – with six jailed for their involvement to date.

Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police via these ways, call 101.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)