After a weekend of stunning weather, how long can we expect the warm conditions to last?

The previous weekend has been a stunning couple of days in the North East. The summer weather we have been waiting weeks for has finally arrived and beaches along the coastline were packed as people tried to make the most of the weather.

How long does the Met Office predict the warm weather will continue in June?

The current Met Office forecast is good news for those of us who like the warmer weather. In addition to warnings of “very high” levels of pollen throughout this week, sunny spells and sun are set to continue for a few days yet.

Temperatures wereonly expected to fall as far as 16°C overnight between Monday and Tuesday while the second day of the week is not expected to see as many clear skies, with clouds keeping temperatures remaining as high as 21°C.

Sunny conditions will return on Wednesday evening, although temperatures are expected to stay under 20°C before the mercury returns to above the point on Thursday for an overcast day, which is expected to clear as the day goes on.

Although the weather will remain dry, no day between Friday, June 28 and Sunday, June 30 will see temperatures hit 20°C or above.

The Met Office’s longer term forecast which heads into July reads: “Fresher conditions with a westerly wind from the Atlantic, and changeable weather is most likely to prevail through much of this period; the hotter and more humid weather experienced by the south prior to this will most likely have been pushed away into the nearby Continent.

“However, there remains at first, a small risk that these conditions could linger for a time in the south, with the change to fresher weather more erratic with a chance of more widespread thunderstorms.”

Are we currently in a heatwave?

The Met Office defines a heatwave as “an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year.”