South Shields' Ocean Beach Pleasure Park. | David Staff

After a west start of the summer, we are finally seeing some better weather and the Met Office has revealed its predictions for the upcoming week.

May and June may have been wet and grey, but July has finally given the North East weather conditions we expect from this time of year.

As the weekend came to an end with clear skies and temperatures upwards of 20°C, we took a look at the Met Office forecast and it is good news for those who like the warmer temperatures.

What is the Met Office forecast for this week in South Tyneside?

The week will kick off with Monday seeing highs of 24°C, rising from early morning temperatures of 16°C. Conditions will see sunny spells with occasional cloud cover - a trend which will continue throughout the week.

Overnight lows of 15°C will once again rise to above the 20°C mark on Tuesdaywith the same conditions while Wednesday will only see the mercury rise to 19°C.

Moving into the second hald of the working week, there is a small chance of showers on Thursday morning which will soon be taken over with further high temperatures. A peak of 20°C is expected between 3pm and 8pm before overnight lows only fall to 16°C or so.

Next weekend is expected to see more of the same, with highs of 20°C on Saturday and 19°C on Sunday,

Throughout the week the Met Office has a warning of high levels of UV light, which is expected to peak early on Tuesday afternoon.

The Met Office’s UV index ranges from one, meaning low exposure and no protection required, up to 11 or above, which implies extreme UV radiation with official advice including to avoid being outside during midday hours and a shirt, sunscreen and hat being considered essential.

This week South Tyneside is expected ti hit six on the scale every day, rising to seven on Tuesday.

How long with the North East’s sunny weather last?

The Met Office’s medium to long range forecast runs until Saturday, August 10 and reads: “Toward the east it will tend to be drier and brighter much of the time, although there is also the small possibility of some thundery showers spreading in from the nearby continent at times.